Charlie Hunter Trio Back in NWA
Published July 23, 2019 at 11:53 AM CDT
The Charlie Hunter Trio will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. He talked to Robert Ginsburg, host of Shades of Jazz on KUAF, about his style and his career.
Robert Ginsburg has lived in Fayetteville with his wife, Susan Jenkins, since 1976. He was born in St. Louis Missouri and graduated from the University of Missouri with a degree in Structural Design.