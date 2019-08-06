Eureka Springs Health Clinic Unveils First Round of Low-Income Homes
Dan and Suzie Bell, the founders of ECHO Clinic, cut the ribbon on ECHO Village.
Dozens of people turned out to stroll through the community and peek inside the homes.
Eight of the planned 26 homes are now complete.
The goal of the community is to provide stable and quality homes to low-income residents.
An essential part of living at ECHO Village is interaction and support between neighbors.
Rent rates for the homes are set according to HUD low-income guidelines.
The community includes a general manager and a resident manager.
Residents interested in living at ECHO Village go through an application and interview process.
ECHO Village is an extension of ECHO Clinic, which provides health care services to low-income patients without health insurance.
The Bells say the affordable housing community is a natural extension of their clinic.
A ninth home should be finished by the end of August.
A foundation has also been poured for a tenth home, which should be done by the end of the year.
The Bells hope to land a $1 million grant to hire a contractor who could complete the rest of the homes faster.
The community also has a shared hen house that will provide a fresh source of eggs for residents.
A green house is in the works to provide produce year-round, while a nearby garden plot will provide seasonal produce.
The Bells encourage volunteers to come out to help construct the homes. No experience is necessary.
Eureka Christian Health Outreach is expanding its services from running a free health clinic for low-income patients to operating an affordable housing village. Dan and Suzie Bell cut the ribbon on the first phase of ECHO Village this weekend in Eureka Springs. They celebrated the construction of eight of the planned 26 homes.