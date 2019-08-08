Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Excellence in Bariatric Surgery
Published August 8, 2019 at 5:51 PM CDT
A Northwest Arkansas team of surgeons and dietitians is being recognized for excellence in bariatric weight-loss surgery. That story and more are included in this week's Northwest Arkansas Business Journal Report with Paul Gatling.
Contributing reporter from Northwest Arkansas Business Journal and Talk Politics.
