Oldest Bank in Benton County Gets New Name, Sort Of
Published August 15, 2019 at 11:26 AM CDT
The oldest bank in Benton County, the Bank of Gravett, which was chartered in 1898 gets a new name, sort of. Paul Gatling explains in this week's Northwest Arkansas Business Journal report.
Contributing reporter from Northwest Arkansas Business Journal and Talk Politics.
