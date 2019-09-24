Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
A New Chief in Town
Published September 24, 2019 at 2:51 PM CDT
City of Fayetteville has a new police chief. Mike Reynolds met with reporters yesterday following the mayor's annoucement appointing him to the position, which had previously been held by Greg Tabor who retired earlier this month.
