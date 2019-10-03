Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Fayetteville Farmers Market Hosts Brunch Fundraiser
Published October 3, 2019 at 1:46 PM CDT
The Fayetteville Farmers Market is hosting a
Fall Harvest Festival with a Farm-to-Table Brunch Saturday at the Fayetteville Town Center. Brunch will feature food from local chefs and proceeds will help advance promotional opportunities for the market next year.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
