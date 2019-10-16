Cat Rescue and UAFS Team Up to Count Fort Smith's Stray Felines

The owners of Jen's Kitty Rehab, a nonprofit cat rescue, and professors at the University of Arkansas Fort Smith have teamed up to count the number of stray cats in Fort Smith. Their goal is to figure out how big the problem is, so they know what kind of resources it would take to trap, neuter and release them. A volunteer seminar is going to be held Friday, Oct. 18, at noon in room 101 of the UAFS Math and Sciences building.