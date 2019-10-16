Cat Rescue and UAFS Team Up to Count Fort Smith's Stray Felines
The group tested its method of counting the cats at a known colony near Jenny Lind and Cavanaugh Roads in Fort Smith.
Z. Sitek
The method they are using to count the cats is called sight/re-sight.
Z. Sitek
The goal of the count is to understand how big of a stray cat population lives in Fort Smith.
Z. Sitek
From there, the group wants to curb the cat population through trapping, neutering and releasing.
Z. Sitek
The owners of Jen's Kitty Rehab, a nonprofit cat rescue, and professors at the University of Arkansas Fort Smith have teamed up to count the number of stray cats in Fort Smith. Their goal is to figure out how big the problem is, so they know what kind of resources it would take to trap, neuter and release them. A volunteer seminar is going to be held Friday, Oct. 18, at noon in room 101 of the UAFS Math and Sciences building.