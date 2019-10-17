Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
The National Instrument of India Comes to Bentonville
Published October 17, 2019 at 11:17 AM CDT
This weekend, you will be able to hear the national instrument of India at Old High Middle School in Bentonville. Nirmala Rajaseker with the Ra-Ve Cultural Foundation will play the veena during a
concert on Saturday, Oct. 19.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
