Smokehouse Players Present Pulitzer-Winning Play
Published October 22, 2019 at 12:20 PM CDT
The Smokehouse Players will stage the Pulitzer-winning 'night Mother by Marsha Norman Nov. 14-16 at the Ozark Smokehouse off of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Fayetteville.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
