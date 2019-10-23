© 2022 KUAF
University of Arkansas

Arkansas Stories of Captivity and Resistance

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published October 23, 2019 at 12:29 PM CDT
ark_stories_19.jpg

The next edition of Arkansas Stories is centered on stories of Japanese Americans interred in Arkansas, Italian and German POWs held in the state during World War II and African Americans living under Jim Crow laws. The interdisciplinary project is based at the University of Arkansas and will be in Monticello on Nov. 14-15.

Ozarks at Large Stories ArkansasArkansas history
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
