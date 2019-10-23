Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Arkansas Stories of Captivity and Resistance
Published October 23, 2019 at 12:29 PM CDT
The next edition of
Arkansas Stories is centered on stories of Japanese Americans interred in Arkansas, Italian and German POWs held in the state during World War II and African Americans living under Jim Crow laws. The interdisciplinary project is based at the University of Arkansas and will be in Monticello on Nov. 14-15.
