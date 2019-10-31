© 2022 KUAF
Little Rock School District Strike Looming

KUAF | By Michael Hibblen
Published October 31, 2019 at 3:42 PM CDT
lrsd.jpg

A strike by teachers in the Little Rock School District, the state's largest district, is looking more likely as a contract expires today between the district and its teacher’s union. The state Board of Education voted this month to no longer recognize the Little Rock Education Association as the district's sole bargaining agent. Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. says preparations are in place.

