During the month of November 2019, KUAF will participate in the national movement called The Purple Project for Democracy. The Purple Project is a non-partisan coalition, campaign and movement, spanning the breadth of American society "to rediscover and recommit to our democratic values and institutions."
Purple Project: Changing Addresses
Throughout November, Ozarks at Large is participating in the Purple Project for Democracy, a nonpartisan campaign that explores civics, government and public service. Today we speak with Jennifer Price, director of elections for Washington County, about how changing addresses can affect voters