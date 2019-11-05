Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Think Tank Focused on Heartland Launches in Bentonville
Published November 5, 2019 at 2:24 PM CST
A think tank focused on research and policy with the goal of driving economic renewal in the American Heartland has launched in Bentonville.
Heartland Forward is supported by members of the Walton family and will be overseen by President and CEO Ross DeVol.
