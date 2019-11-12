© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Mercy NWA Blesses New Seven-Story Tower

KUAF
Published November 12, 2019 at 4:00 PM CST
1 of 2
Mercy's new tower in Rogers a little more than three years to build.
A. Grajeda
2 of 2
State and local dignitaries participate in a blessing and ribbon cutting ceremony Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.
A. Grajeda

Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas has completed construction of its new seven-story tower in Rogers. The $141 million project is part of a $277 million expansion announced in April 2016 that also included Mercy Springdale and six new clinics. The tower will open to patients Nov. 18.

Ozarks at Large Stories
Related Content