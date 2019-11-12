Mercy NWA Blesses New Seven-Story Tower
Mercy's new tower in Rogers a little more than three years to build.
A. Grajeda
State and local dignitaries participate in a blessing and ribbon cutting ceremony Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.
A. Grajeda
Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas has completed construction of its new seven-story tower in Rogers. The $141 million project is part of a $277 million expansion announced in April 2016 that also included Mercy Springdale and six new clinics. The tower will open to patients Nov. 18.