Regional Drug Store Operator Lands Company HQ in Little Rock

KUAF | By Michael Hibblen
Published November 19, 2019 at 12:18 PM CST
Express RX CEO Galen Perkins speaking at Monday's announcement at the Little Rock Regional Chamber.

Expansion-minded drug store operator Express Rx announced plans Monday to consolidate its varied office locations in several states into a new headquarters location in Little Rock, adding some 24 new positions.

