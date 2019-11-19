Regional Drug Store Operator Lands Company HQ in Little Rock

Expansion-minded drug store operator Express Rx announced plans Monday to consolidate its varied office locations in several states into a new headquarters location in Little Rock, adding some 24 new positions.
