Church Commemorates 400 Years of African American History by Recognizing Unmarked Graves

The church created a memorial to acknowledge the unmarked graves on its property.
Z. Sitek
2 of 4
The grave sites were located using imaging work that was done to survey the land for a cellular tower.
Z. Sitek
3 of 4
The marked graves on the property belong to white people and families.
Z. Sitek
4 of 4
A map of the locations of the unmarked graves.
Z. Sitek
In 1619, the first African slaves were brought to the colonies beginning what is now 400 years of African-American history in the U.S. A Fayetteville church recently commemorated that milestone with a ceremony at dozens of unmarked graves found on its property several years ago.