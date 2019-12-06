© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Fire at Bentonville Manufacturing Plant Under Investigation

KUAF
Published December 6, 2019 at 11:39 AM CST
1 of 3
The fire at United Industries started around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. The plume of smoke could be seen for miles.
Courtesy
2 of 3
Three out of four silos filled with polystyrene pellets collapsed.
Z. Sitek
3 of 3
The road near United Industries was closed Thursday as crews replaced melted power lines.
Z. Sitek

A fire that took place at United Industries in Bentonville Wednesday is now under investigation, but fire department officials say they don't believe it was a criminal act. The fire started outside the building causing the collapse of three silos containing polystyrene pellets used in United Industries foam products.

Tags

