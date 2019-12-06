Fire at Bentonville Manufacturing Plant Under Investigation
The fire at United Industries started around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. The plume of smoke could be seen for miles.
Three out of four silos filled with polystyrene pellets collapsed.
The road near United Industries was closed Thursday as crews replaced melted power lines.
A fire that took place at United Industries in Bentonville Wednesday is now under investigation, but fire department officials say they don't believe it was a criminal act. The fire started outside the building causing the collapse of three silos containing polystyrene pellets used in United Industries foam products.