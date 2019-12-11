NWA Honors Slain Fayetteville Officer During Candlelight Vigil
1 of 8
Hundreds of people poured onto Dickson Street Tuesday night for a candlelight vigil in honor of 27-year-old Officer Stephen Carr.
Z. Sitek
2 of 8
The vigil was held outside the Walton Arts Center, so a portion of Dickson Street was blocked to traffic.
Z. Sitek
3 of 8
Officer Stephen Carr had been working for the police department for two and a half years when he was gunned down Saturday night.
Z. Sitek
4 of 8
Police officers were in the crowd to mourn their colleague while also working to block off the street.
Z. Sitek
5 of 8
Many vigil attendees say they were shocked by what happened and wanted to offer their support.
Z. Sitek
6 of 8
Members of the community are encouraged to light their homes and businesses in blue to honor Officer Stephen Carr.
Z. Sitek
7 of 8
Following the vigil, dozens of people offered Police Chief Mike Reynolds their condolences.
Z. Sitek
8 of 8
The University of Arkansas lit Razorback Stadium in blue in memory of Officer Stephen Carr.
Courtesy
Fayetteville Officer Stephen Carr was gunned down while sitting in his patrol car behind the police station Saturday night. Tuesday night, the Northwest Arkansas community poured onto Dickson Street to remember the 27-year-old officer, who had been with the department for just two and a half years, during a candlelight vigil. A procession and public funeral services will held Dec. 12 at 1 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena.