NWA Honors Slain Fayetteville Officer During Candlelight Vigil

Fayetteville Officer Stephen Carr was gunned down while sitting in his patrol car behind the police station Saturday night. Tuesday night, the Northwest Arkansas community poured onto Dickson Street to remember the 27-year-old officer, who had been with the department for just two and a half years, during a candlelight vigil. A procession and public funeral services will held Dec. 12 at 1 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena.