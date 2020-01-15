© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Five Years Later: An Award-Winning Burger, With a Side of Iranian Politics

KUAF | By Sara Burningham
Published January 15, 2020 at 11:36 AM CST
Hooshang Nazarali is the owner of Pig Trail Bypass County Cafe and the man behind the hooshburger.

As tensions between the United States and Iran escalate, we turn to our archives for a story first reported by Sara Burningham in 2015 about a convenience store and cafe in Crosses, Arkansas with an unusual tie to Iran. 

