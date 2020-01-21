Ozarks at Large Stories Michael Bloomberg Marches in Little Rock MLK Day Parade KUAF | By David Monteith Published January 21, 2020 at 6:50 PM CST Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Listen • 2:00 Michael Hibblen / KUARSurrounded by supporters and reporters, Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg took part in Little Rock's Martin Luther King, Jr. parade on Monday. Michael Bloomberg, who is seeking the Democratic Party nomination for president, made a stop in Little Rock yesterday for the city's annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade.