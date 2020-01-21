© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Michael Bloomberg Marches in Little Rock MLK Day Parade

KUAF | By David Monteith
Published January 21, 2020 at 6:50 PM CST
Surrounded by supporters and reporters, Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg took part in Little Rock's Martin Luther King, Jr. parade on Monday.

Michael Bloomberg, who is seeking the Democratic Party nomination for president, made a stop in Little Rock yesterday for the city's annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade.

