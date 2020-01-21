Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Our Changing Relationship With Alcohol As We Age
Published January 21, 2020 at 6:51 PM CST
We continue our series about aging and health with a conversation about how our relationship with alcohol changes as we age. Brandi Scheider, Director of Aging Services and Administration with the
Schmieding Center at UAMS, says there are several things to consider when drinking as we get older.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
Arkansas, and the country, is aging. The century-old discipline of occupational therapy might be a key to aging better, especially after a health issue is…
Alzheimer's Arkansas will host a free workshop Friday for caregivers of people with Alzheimer's and dementia-related conditions. It takes place at…
Falls are the number one reason for hospitalization for people 65 and older. This month, UAMS will be holding several informational sessions devoted to…
We continue our series of conversations about health and aging with Jon Rubenow, an associate professor psychiatry at the University of Arkansas for…
We continue our series about health and aging with a conversation about how to not be lonely, or let friends and neighbors fall into being lonely.