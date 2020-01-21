© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Our Changing Relationship With Alcohol As We Age

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published January 21, 2020 at 6:51 PM CST

We continue our series about aging and health with a conversation about how our relationship with alcohol changes as we age. Brandi Scheider, Director of Aging Services and Administration with the Schmieding Center at UAMS, says there are several things to consider when drinking as we get older.

