New Arkansas State Police Headquarters Opens in Lowell
Published January 27, 2020 at 11:52 AM CST
Gov. Asa Hutchinson addresses a crowd in the lobby of a new Arkansas State Police Headquarters in Lowell Jan. 24, 2020.
A new
Arkansas State Police Headquarters and a Regional Crime Laboratory are open in Northwest Arkansas. The $14 million facility houses Highway Patrol Troop L operations, all categories of driver license testing, NWA criminal investigation division offices and crimes against children investigators.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
