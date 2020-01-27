© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

New Arkansas State Police Headquarters Opens in Lowell

By Kyle Kellams
Published January 27, 2020
Gov. Asa Hutchinson addresses a crowd in the lobby of a new Arkansas State Police Headquarters in Lowell Jan. 24, 2020.

A new Arkansas State Police Headquarters and a Regional Crime Laboratory are open in Northwest Arkansas. The $14 million facility houses Highway Patrol Troop L operations, all categories of driver license testing, NWA criminal investigation division offices and crimes against children investigators.

