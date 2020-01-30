© 2022 KUAF
Concert Raises Funds for Honeybee Program

Published January 30, 2020 at 12:50 PM CST
Lia Uribe, associate professor of music at the University of Arkansas, says the annual Bees for Bach event returns Feb. 2. Donations will be collected to support beehives, bees and beekeeper training as income for families in need.

  • Bees for Bach at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church (Fayetteville) - Free, but donations accepted, 2 p.m.

