New Crystal Bridges Exhibition Explores Racism, Social Justice
"Hank Willis Thomas: All Things Being Equal..." is on display at Crystal Bridges Feb. 8 through Apr. 20.
Hank Willis Thomas, "I Am. Amen.," 2009
In a special edition to the exhibition, Hank Willis Thomas reimagine's Norman Rockwell's "Four Freedoms."
Hank Willis Thomas: All Things Being Equal is the first comprehensive survey of the conceptual artist’s career. The exhibition spans 20 years of his work and features more than 90 artworks, which are on display at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art from Feb. 8 to April 20.