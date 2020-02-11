© 2022 KUAF
A Contemporary Play About Immigration, Inspired by the Old Testament

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published February 11, 2020 at 2:34 PM CST
The University of Arkansas Theater production of John Walch's In the Book Of examines contemporary issues surrounding immigration and takes inspiration from The Book of Ruth in the Old Testament. The production opens Friday, Feb. 14, at the Global Campus Building on the Fayetteville Square.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories University of Arkansas Department of Theatre
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
