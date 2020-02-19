During the month of November 2019, KUAF will participate in the national movement called The Purple Project for Democracy. The Purple Project is a non-partisan coalition, campaign and movement, spanning the breadth of American society "to rediscover and recommit to our democratic values and institutions."
All State Revenue Offices Begin Offering REAL ID Ahead of Oct.1 Deadline
Beginning Oct. 1, 2020, you will no longer be able to board a domestic flight or enter a federal building without a REAL ID or passport. Starting this month, all 134 Revenue Offices across Arkansas are able to offer the REAL ID, although Arkansans will still have the choice to get a regular license instead. For a list of required paperwork to obtain a REAL ID, click here.