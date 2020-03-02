Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Opera Production Tops This Week's To-Do List
Published March 2, 2020 at 3:00 PM CST
Opera Fayetteville presents
, an opera in English about an American prisoner of war. Becca Martin-Brown, the features editor at the Glory Denied , says the production is a top choice of hers for the week. Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
The exhibit, Wedding Dresses Around the World, curated by University of Arkansas sophomore, Stephanie Nguyen, is on display at the Anne Kittrell Art…
The approaching weekend will feature a 30th birthday for a local band, a 100th birthday for a local organization, and plenty of other musical…
Lia Uribe, associate professor of music at the University of Arkansas, says the month-long SHE Festival, which highlights the major roles women have…
Cristoffer Wadensten, who performs under the stage name Meadows, visited Northwest Arkansas as a guest of the House of Songs. While he was here, he…
Becca Martin-Brown, features editor at the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, gives us recommendations for the weekend. One of her top selections is a…