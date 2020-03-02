© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Tiny Desk Contest Seeks Your Music

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published March 2, 2020 at 3:03 PM CST
bobboilen_8_vert-8f591d0cee05dadab0f5c2d3d249f8ddd6a18a48-s1400.jpg
Courtesy
/
NPR
Tiny Desk Founder Bob Boilen is host and creator of NPR's online music show All Songs Considered.

NPR Music's Tiny Desk franchise is a media phenomenon. Hundreds of bands and singers have been seen worldwide through the series. The 2020 Tiny Desk Contest is now open for unsigned artists to submit a video and song. The winner will get to have their very own Tiny Desk performance and go on tour with NPR Music. Tiny Desk Founder Bob Boilin explains how this all came to be.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories MusicTiny DeskAll Songs Considered
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content