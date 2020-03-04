© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

History Comes Full Circle

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published March 4, 2020 at 2:12 PM CST
mcdonogh_1.jpg
Z. Sitek
/
KUAF
From left to right, Leona Tate, Gail Etienne Stripling and Tessie Prevost Williams helped desegregate McDonogh No. 19 in New Orleans in 1960. They visited Fort Smith in 2018 to take part in the city's Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade.

Leona Tate, who as a six-year-old integrated public schools in New Orleans, is now helping turn her elementary school into an interpretive center.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
