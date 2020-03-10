Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
A New Host for "TED Radio Hour"
Published March 10, 2020 at 1:17 PM CDT
Manoush Zomorodi is new host for TED Radio Hour on NPR.
The
TED Radio Hour starts a new era this weekend with Manoush Zomorodi. She's the new host, but no stranger to audio. Her podcast, Note to Self, was named best Tech Podcast of 2017 by the Academy of Podcasters.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
Cindy Carpien, a 35-year veteran NPR news director and producer, was in town recently. When she stopped by the station to check us out, we saw an…
Cokie Roberts, a founding voice for NPR and NPR News, died yesterday at age 75. In 2008, she spoke with Ozarks at Large about her book, Ladies of Liberty:…
Hidden Brain, from NPR, has been on the air for more than two years. Host Shankar Vedantam says exploring the human mind offers several opportunities to…
NPR Music's Tiny Desk franchise is a media phenomenon. Hundreds of bands and singers have been seen worldwide through the series. The 2020 Tiny Desk…