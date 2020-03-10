© 2022 KUAF

Ozarks at Large Stories

A New Host for "TED Radio Hour"

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published March 10, 2020 at 1:17 PM CDT




Manoush Zomorodi is new host for TED Radio Hour on NPR.

The TED Radio Hour starts a new era this weekend with Manoush Zomorodi.  She's the new host, but no stranger to audio. Her podcast, Note to Self, was named best Tech Podcast of 2017 by the Academy of Podcasters.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
