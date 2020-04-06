Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Sounds of Arkansas's Past in an Uncertain Present
Published April 6, 2020 at 12:41 PM CDT
Before social media, the internet or even cable TV, organizations would make promotional films to support their work. Randy Dixon, the director of the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History, found a few such films from Arkansas spanning several decades.
