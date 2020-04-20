© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

The Curious, and Infamous, Career of Orval Faubus

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published April 20, 2020 at 1:55 PM CDT
orval_faubus_speaking__20_august_1959.jpg
Courtesy
/
John T. Bledsoe
Orval Faubus in Little Rock in 1959 at a rally protesting the admission of the "Little Rock Nine" to Central High School.

 

We continue our series of archival sessions with Randy Dixon from the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History by listening to the sounds of the life of Orval Faubus. He served as governor of Arkansas for 12 years and is best remembered for trying to prevent the integration of Little Rock Central High School. 

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Pryor Center
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content