The Curious, and Infamous, Career of Orval Faubus
Published April 20, 2020 at 1:55 PM CDT
Courtesy
/
John T. Bledsoe
Orval Faubus in Little Rock in 1959 at a rally protesting the admission of the "Little Rock Nine" to Central High School.
We continue our series of archival sessions with Randy Dixon from the
David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History by listening to the sounds of the life of Orval Faubus. He served as governor of Arkansas for 12 years and is best remembered for trying to prevent the integration of Little Rock Central High School.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
