Hogs Might Be Sidelined, but Razorbacks-Inspired Music Is Not

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published April 27, 2020 at 2:03 PM CDT
The pandemic has put sports on hold, so instead we spend some time with archives from the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History to remind us how influential sports can be. This week we hear songs inspired by the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
