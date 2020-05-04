© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

The Powerful Career of Wilbur Mills

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published May 4, 2020 at 12:54 PM CDT
Encyclopedia of Arkansas

Wilbur Mills was one of the most powerful members of the U.S. Congress while he served the state of Arkansas, but his career was brought down by a scandal. We'll take a tour of his career with vintage sound clips from the archives at the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
