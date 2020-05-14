Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Arkansas Parks and Tourism Makes Measured Return to Normal
Published May 14, 2020 at 11:27 AM CDT
Stacy Hurst, who is the secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks Heritage and Tourism, says she knows many are ready even for state parks to reopen the features that were shut down during the height of the outbreak. She discusses the process of reopening on this week's
