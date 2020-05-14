© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Arkansas Parks and Tourism Makes Measured Return to Normal

KUAF | By Paul Gatling
Published May 14, 2020 at 11:27 AM CDT
businessjournal.jpg

Stacy Hurst, who is the secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks Heritage and Tourism, says she knows many are ready even for state parks to reopen the features that were shut down during the height of the outbreak. She discusses the process of reopening on this week's Northwest Arkansas Business Journal Report.

Paul Gatling
Contributing reporter from Northwest Arkansas Business Journal and Talk Politics.
