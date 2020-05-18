Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Remembering the Titan Missile Disaster That Almost Was
Published May 18, 2020 at 1:47 PM CDT
In September 1980, an accident in central Arkansas put the state close to a major disaster. We remember the event through archives from KATV and Randy Dixon with the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
