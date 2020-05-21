Business As Unusual: Textile Shop Takes to Web to Keep Customers Crafting
Trisha Logan and Bea Apple co-own Hillfolk Shop at Bentonville's 8th Street Market.
Hillfolk Shop designed this indigo dye kit for the Little Craft Show and has been selling it ever since.
Hillfolk Shop also started making and selling masks.
Another home craft kit designed by Hillfolk Shop.
Another home craft kit that Hillfolk Shop has been selling in its online store.
More masks sewn at Hillfolk Shop.
In our next Business As Unusual segment, we head to Hillfolk Shop at Bentonville's 8th Street Market. Co-owners Trisha Logan and Bea Apple have taken their textile and craft shop entirely online selling a variety of products, including home crafting kits and face masks. Now, as they get ready to reopen their storefront, they'll have to figure out how to merge the two aspects of their business in one space.