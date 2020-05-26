Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
From Delight, Arkansas to World Fame, Remembering Glen Campbell
Published May 26, 2020 at 11:51 AM CDT
Courtesy
/
Museum of American History, Cabot Public Schools
Glen Campbell began playing guitar at a young age in rural Arkansas and would later become an international recording figure, host his own television show and star in the first filmed version of
True Grit. We remember his life and career with the help of archives from the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
