From Delight, Arkansas to World Fame, Remembering Glen Campbell

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published May 26, 2020 at 11:51 AM CDT
Glen Campbell began playing guitar at a young age in rural Arkansas and would later become an international recording figure, host his own television show and star in the first filmed version of True Grit. We remember his life and career with the help of archives from the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
