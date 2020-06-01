© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Remembering Eddie Sutton's Time With the Arkansas Razorbacks

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published June 1, 2020 at 2:46 PM CDT
Arkansas coach Eddie Sutton is shown during a game against Houston on March 4, 1984, in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks defeated the Cougars 73-68 to snap Houston's 39-game SWC win streak.

Eddie Sutton, who lead the Arkansas Razorback basketball team to nine NCAA Tournament appearances, died in late May. Randy Dixon with the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History helps us look back at Sutton's career and life through archived sound.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
