Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Remembering Eddie Sutton's Time With the Arkansas Razorbacks
Published June 1, 2020 at 2:46 PM CDT
Eddie Sutton, who lead the Arkansas Razorback basketball team to nine NCAA Tournament appearances, died in late May. Randy Dixon with the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History helps us look back at Sutton's career and life through archived sound.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
The pandemic has put sports on hold, so instead we spend some time with archives from the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual…
-
Wilbur Mills was one of the most powerful members of the U.S. Congress while he served the state of Arkansas, but his career was brought down by a…
-
Randy Dixon, with the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History, is back with another collection of clips from the archives.…
-
In September 1980, an accident in central Arkansas put the state close to a major disaster. We remember the event through archives from KATV and Randy…
-
Glen Campbell began playing guitar at a young age in rural Arkansas and would later become an international recording figure, host his own television show…