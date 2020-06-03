"Battle With the Big Boys" by Cooper Zylowski

NPR has announced the finalists and honorable mentions of its student podcast challenge. Students from across the country in grades five through 12 were invited to have their teachers submit the podcasts they created. Three students in our area were named finalists or received an honorable mention. One of them was Cooper Zylowski, who attends Thaden School in Bentonville. He received an honorable mention for his podcast submission, "Battle With the Big Boys," which tells the story of a 16th birthday party where he and his friends faced off against grown men who had served in the military.