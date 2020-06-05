Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Revisiting Hiss Golden Messenger's Roots Festival Performance
Published June 5, 2020 at 12:00 PM CDT
As the coronavirus pandemic wears on, live music has yet to return to many stages throughout the country, so we are revisiting a performance we recorded several months ago. During last year's Fayetteville Roots Festival, we spoke with MC Taylor and Phil Cook of the band
Hiss Golden Messenger in front of a live audience at the Fayetteville Public Library.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
