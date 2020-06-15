Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
The Creation of the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System
Published June 15, 2020 at 2:12 PM CDT
We spend time with Randy Dixon, from the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History, to learn more about the creation of a navigation system that changed how the Arkansas River flows through Arkansas and Oklahoma using archives from the Pryor Center to tell the story.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
Wilbur Mills was one of the most powerful members of the U.S. Congress while he served the state of Arkansas, but his career was brought down by a…
-
Randy Dixon, with the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History, is back with another collection of clips from the archives.…
-
In September 1980, an accident in central Arkansas put the state close to a major disaster. We remember the event through archives from KATV and Randy…
-
Glen Campbell began playing guitar at a young age in rural Arkansas and would later become an international recording figure, host his own television show…
-
Eddie Sutton, who lead the Arkansas Razorback basketball team to nine NCAA Tournament appearances, died in late May. Randy Dixon with the David and…