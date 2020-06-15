© 2022 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Ozarks at Large Stories

The Creation of the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published June 15, 2020 at 2:12 PM CDT
Courtesy
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

We spend time with Randy Dixon, from the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History, to learn more about the creation of a navigation system that changed how the Arkansas River flows through Arkansas and Oklahoma using archives from the Pryor Center to tell the story.

Ozarks at Large Stories Pryor Center
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
