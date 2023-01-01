Brett Ratliff is a radio producer, musician, and community arts organizer. Before moving to Northwest Arkansas he served primarily in Appalachia, where he was the founding Director of Kentucky Traditional Arts, a nonprofit that supports infrastructure for the practice of folk and traditional arts. Originally from Van Lear, Kentucky, Brett was named a 2022 United States Artists Fellow in Traditional Arts.

As KUAF’s Membership Director, Brett supports our listening community through engagement and development. As a member of our new financial team, he’s proud to contribute to KUAF’s commitment to accurate, quality news reporting.

Brett lives in Fayetteville with his wife Rebecca and their rescue pups Monk and Blue.