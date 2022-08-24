District 3 Podcast

Just like the title of the episode says. We sat down with Taylor Hern from the Hoot n Holler Podcast and with Award Winning Author, Associate Professor of Communications/Director of Gender Studies at the University of Arkansas and Host of The Lean Back Podcast, Dr. Lisa Corrigan to discuss access to abortion and how overturning Roe vs Wade will create a even more negative impact in our country. Listen to what we believe is one of the most important episodes we've recorded.

