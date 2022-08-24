District 3 Podcast
Welcome to Arkansas' only Bilingual (English/Spanish) Podcast in the state! Our purpose is to discuss community with you and highlight individuals making a difference where you live. Thank you for listening and please share with your friends.
District 3 Podcast Episodes
On episode # 142 we interviewed the Founder of the annual all Women DJ showcase Her Set, Her Sound, Robyn Jordan alongside DJ Susie Q & DJ Raquel who make up the EDM DJ duo of QR CODE. This episode we highlight some of the powerful women making waves in the DJ scene in Arkansas and hopefully soon across the country. Episode drops Thursday every where you listen to podcasts! 🔥
On episode #140 we sat down with Audrey Romero who has been breaking barriers in the acting scene in Arkansas. Learn about what she's been working on and about her passion for theatre and production.
Carla Thompson is the Executive Director of Diva & Dude, an organization that is a catalyst for empowering individuals & families. At DiVa & DuDe they empower individuals through education, encouragement, and edification to live their entire potential, increasing personal values, enhance family dynamics that will generate increased social responsibility. A very informative episode worth listening to!
Episode #138 features Julie & Azucena Ortiz aka Duo Divinas! Learn more about this musical duo making waves in Arkansas and around the country. Episode drops soon everywhere you listen to podcasts!
Episode #137 features three of the powerful women of Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese, Melisa Laelan, Stephanie Takamaru & Meanalynn Peter as we discuss community and their upcoming July 30th event, Stroll The Atolls!
Just like the title of the episode says. We sat down with Taylor Hern from the Hoot n Holler Podcast and with Award Winning Author, Associate Professor of Communications/Director of Gender Studies at the University of Arkansas and Host of The Lean Back Podcast, Dr. Lisa Corrigan to discuss access to abortion and how overturning Roe vs Wade will create a even more negative impact in our country. Listen to what we believe is one of the most important episodes we've recorded.
Episode #134 features Catie Hartling and Mayra Carrillo from PFLAG, an organization that advocates for the LGBTQ community. We had an important conversation about inclusion in NWA. 🇺🇸
One of our guests this week for episode #133 is the Democratic Nominee for Arkansas Governor, Dr. Chris Jones! Listen and learn more about the great work Chris’s historic campaign is doing around the state. #arpx
In Episode #132 Irvin talks about Father’s Day. The Good, the Bad and the Sad. An episode from the heart this week. ❤️
Episode #131 features NWA Based Film Maker and Founder of DAYVISION, Mike Day! On this episode we discuss his work, goals and we also get into many social issues and life experiences. Check out this powerful episode tomorrow everywhere you listen to podcasts.