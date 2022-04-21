Country and Blues, With a Side of Metal

With calmer weather upon us, the patio season for live music is getting underway.

A weekly sampler of (most) of the music you can see in the KUAF Listening area.

Thr. Apr. 21



Fri. Apr. 22

Sat. Apr. 23

Sun. Apr. 24

Mon. Apr. 25

Gavin Sumrall at JJ's (Springdale) - 6 p.m.

Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.

Wed. Apr. 27

Oceanography at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.

Thr. Apr. 28