Country and Blues, With a Side of Metal
With calmer weather upon us, the patio season for live music is getting underway.
A weekly sampler of (most) of the music you can see in the KUAF Listening area.
Thr. Apr. 21
- Jeremiah Griffin at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Donna Herula Trio, Brick Fields at Fayetteville Public Library (Fayetteville) - 6:30 p.m.
- Jack Yoder at JJ's (Springdale) - 7 p.m.
- Drake White at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $20.00, 8 p.m.
Fri. Apr. 22
- Full House at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 5:30 p.m.
- The Revivalists, Maggie Rose at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $49.50, 7:30 p.m.
- Jude Brothers, McKain Lakey, Creekbed Carter Hogan at Pearl's Books (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 7 p.m.
- Project 1268 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Justin Logan at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Robert Earl Keen, Devon Gilfillian at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - start at $35, 7 p.m.
- Handshake Saints at JJ's (Rogers) - 8:30 p.m.
- Jeff Horton at Creekside Taproom (Siloam Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Ozark Mountain Daredevils, Black Oak Arkansas at The Auditorium (Eureka Springs) - start at $49, 7:30 p.m.
- The 1-Oz Jig at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
- Alyssa Galvan at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Forgotten Space, The Halfway Crooks at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - $28.00, 8 p.m.
Sat. Apr. 23
- Badflower at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20 adv, $23 day of, 8:30 p.m.
- Recognizer, Witchsister at Smoke and Barrell (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 9:30 p.m.
- Endfall, Miss Misery, Gallowwalker, The Black Moriah, Vore, Spare the Dead, Mudlung at Prairie Street Live (Fayetteville) - $20 adv, $25 day of, 4 p.m.
- The Odds at JJ's (Springdale) - 7 p.m.
- Mister Lucky at JJ's (Rogers) - 8:30 p.m.
- Dry Spell at Creekside Taproom (Siloam Springs) - 7 p.m.
- The Stylees at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
- Brick Fields at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Sarah Loethen at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- Liverpool Legends at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $45, 8 p.m.
- Buddy Shute and Mark McGee at Ozark Folkways (Winslow) - $10.00, 6 p.m.
Sun. Apr. 24
- Sneezy at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.
- Jer's Itty Bitty Big Jazz Band at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Mountain Music Fam Jam at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
Mon. Apr. 25
- Gavin Sumrall at JJ's (Springdale) - 6 p.m.
- Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Wed. Apr. 27
- Oceanography at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
Thr. Apr. 28
- Jonivan Jones at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Charles Wesley Godwin, Josh Meloy at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $20, 8 p.m.