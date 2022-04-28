Festival Season Begins
The return of Home Sweet Home Festival and the beginning of Stars and Sauce means it's time to dust of the festival-going shoes.
Thr., Apr. 28
- Jonivan Jones at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Auralai, Modeling at Turnbow Park (Springdale) - 6:30 p.m.
- Charles Wesley Godwin, Josh Meloy at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $20, 8 p.m.
Fri., Apr. 29
- Stars and Sauce at The Farm (Eureka Springs) - start at $75, 9 p.m.
- Home Sweet Home Festival at various downtown homes (Bentonville) - start at $30, 6 p.m.
- Brick Fields at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 6 p.m.
- Rival Sons at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $27.50, 7:30 p.m.
- deFrance at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Moonsong, The Salesman, Moldilocks at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
- Shannon Wurst w/ Brad Helms at Mount Sequoyah Center (Fayetteville) - $12.00, 6:30 p.m.
- Amy and Dave at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Feats of Strength at JJ's Wedington (Fayetteville) - 8:30 p.m.
- Mingus Big Band at Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8 p.m.
- The Dirty Seconds, Cole Birmingham Band at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
- 96 Miles at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Chris Knight at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $20 adv, $25 day of, 8 p.m.
Sat., Apr. 30
- Wheeler Walker, Jr. at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $25.00, 7:30 p.m.
- Rebecca Jed feat. Megan Ramsey at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- TownHouseFire, The Sherms, Keyven Dunn at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 8 p.m.
- Skye Pollard, The Downtown Livewires, Jeff Horton Band at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - start at $25, 7 p.m.
- Feats of Strength at JJ's (Rogers) - 8:30 p.m.
- Jenna and Martin at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.
- The Damn Neighbors at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- The Going Jessies at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
- Black Stone Cherry, Dusty Grant, Endfall at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $20, 8 p.m.
- Huser Brother Band at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $8 adv, $10 day of, 8 p.m.
Sun., May 1
- DJ Cudcareless, Jenna and Martin, TIMEWAVEZERO at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 2 p.m.
- Jazz All-Stars Youth Concert at Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 6 p.m.
Mon., May 2
- Mat Kearney at Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville) - start at $21, 7 p.m.
- Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Tue., May 3
- Hill Records Showcase at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10, UA students free, 5 p.m.
- Danny Mullen at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
Wed., May 4
- Brother Moses, Banzai Florist at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $12 adv, $15 day of, 8:30 p.m.
- Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.
Thr., May 5
- The Odds at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Jeremiah Griffin at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Rani Arbo and daisy mayhem at Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville) - start at $33, 7:30 p.m.
- Cinco de Mayo Fiesta at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - free, tables $20, 6 p.m.
- Admiral Phunk Brass Band at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - $10.00, 8 p.m.
- Lainey Wilson at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $15 adv, $20 day of, 8 p.m.