© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ways to help Ukraine? CLICK HERE
OALitunes.png
Ozarks at Large Stories

Festival Season Begins

Published April 28, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Tunes -Grove.png

The return of Home Sweet Home Festival and the beginning of Stars and Sauce means it's time to dust of the festival-going shoes.

Listen on Spotify:

Or on Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/playlist/talking-tunes-playlist-for-april-28-2022/pl.u-gxblgdRuBqzXG

Thr., Apr. 28

Fri., Apr. 29

Sat., Apr. 30

Sun., May 1

Mon., May 2

  • Mat Kearney at Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville) - start at $21, 7 p.m.
  • Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.

Tue., May 3

  • Hill Records Showcase at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10, UA students free, 5 p.m.
  • Danny Mullen at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.

Wed., May 4

Thr., May 5

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories MusicTalking Tunes
Stay Connected