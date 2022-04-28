Festival Season Begins

The return of Home Sweet Home Festival and the beginning of Stars and Sauce means it's time to dust of the festival-going shoes.

Listen on Spotify:

Or on Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/playlist/talking-tunes-playlist-for-april-28-2022/pl.u-gxblgdRuBqzXG

Mat Kearney at Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville) - start at $21, 7 p.m.

Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.

Hill Records Showcase at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10, UA students free, 5 p.m.

Danny Mullen at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.

Brother Moses, Banzai Florist at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $12 adv, $15 day of, 8:30 p.m.

Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.

