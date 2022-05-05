Another Weekend, Another Music Festival Begins
Artosphere Festival gets underway this weekend throughout northwest Arkansas, but that's only a portion of the wide variety of live music available in the next week.
Thr. May 5
- The Odds at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Jeremiah Griffin at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Rani Arbo and daisy mayhem at Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville) - start at $33, 7:30 p.m.
- Cinco de Mayo Fiesta at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - free, tables $20, 6 p.m.
- Roger Thomas at Fred's Hickory Inn (Bentonville) - 6:30 p.m.
- Admiral Phunk Brass Band at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - $10.00, 8 p.m.
- Lainey Wilson at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $15 adv, $20 day of, 8 p.m.
Fri., May 6
- Divas on Fire at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 6 p.m.
- Erin Rae, Logan Ledger at Roots HQ (Fayetteville) - start at $10, 7 p.m.
- Opal Agafia & the Sweet Nothings, Mountain Sprout at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10 adv, $12 day of, 9:30 p.m.
- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $60.00, 7:30 p.m.
- Patti Steel at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Dandelion Hearts, Papa Rap, Rani Arbo & daisy mayhem at Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.
- Los Veleros at Mt. Sequoyah Center (Fayetteville) - requesting $12, 6:30 p.m.
- Cate Brothers, Handshake Saints at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Emily Rowland at City Pump (Rogers) - 6 p.m.
- Ms. Val Harding and WallStreet Band at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $20.00, 9 p.m.
- 3Pines at Creekside Taproom (Siloam Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Trevor Trula Band at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
- Sean Harrison at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- Five for Fighting at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $35, 8 p.m.
Sat., May 7
- The Dryline, Samm Price, MaeDae, Reno Mix, Bobby Williams at Nomad's (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Pat Byrne, Beat Root Revival, Meadow Makers at Heartbreak House (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Jess Harp, Adam Faucett & The Spectral Class at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8 p.m.
- Chucky Waggs at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Ouachita Dune, Kitchen Slug at Prairie Street Live (Fayetteville) - $12, 6 p.m.
- Gavin Sumrall at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Circle of Thirds, Moldilocks, Formals at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 8 p.m.
- Opera Fayetteville presents Second Nature at Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville) - $25.00, 8 p.m.
- Funk Factory, Chris Cameron Band at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Candy Lee at Fred's Hickory Inn (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Jenna Melnicki and Tony Alvarez at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Pretend Friend at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.
- Statehouse Electric at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
- Judge Parker at Riverfront Park (Fort Smith) - 1 p.m.
- Shannon Wurst and Brad Helms at Ozark Folkways (Winslow) - $10.00, 6 p.m.
Sun., May 8
- Patti Steel at Prairie Street Live (Fayetteville) - 11 a.m.
- Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - start at $30, 7 p.m.
- Mountain Music Fam Jam at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- Little River Band at City Auditorium (Eureka Springs) - start at $45, 7:30 p.m.
Mon., May 9
- Todd Snider, Bear Morrison at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20 adv, $25 day of, 8:30 p.m.
- Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Wed., May 11
- James "Daddy" MIller at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
Thr., May 12
- Joe Stamm Band at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $7 adv, $10 day of, 8 p.m.
- Old Crow Medicine Show, Brittney Spencer at The Momentary (Bentonville) - $48, $20 for students, 7:30 p.m.