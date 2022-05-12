A Centennial Nature Hike on Mount Sequoyah Center
1 of 14 — Mt. Sequoyah Hike/Seq 1.jpg
Signage along main entrance to Mt. Sequoyah campus.
J.Froelich
2 of 14 — Mt. Sequoyah Hike/Seq5.jpg
Newly planted maple trees adjacent to a new hiking trail on campus.
J.Froelich
3 of 14 — Mt. Sequoyah Hike/Seq8.jpg
Dedicated tree plantings are scattered on the grounds.
J.Froelich
4 of 14 — Mt. Sequoyah Hike/Seq9.jpg
The Mt. Sequoyah Vesper sanctuary is a popular place for weddings and religious observance.
J.Froelich
5 of 14 — Mt. Sequoyah Hike/Seq10.jpg
Volunteer landscaper Rick Wimpee plants perennial flower beds on campus.
J.Froelich
6 of 14 — Mt. Sequoyah Hike/Seq4.jpg
An occupied bluebird nesting box and benches decorate a hillside.
J.Froelich
7 of 14 — Mt. Sequoyah Hike/Seq4b.jpg
The bluebird nesting box contains a clutch of eggs soon to hatch out.
Courtesy
8 of 14 — Mt. Sequoyah Hike/Seq7.jpg
An overlook, clad in mist, recently renovated by Mt. Sequoyah Center staff is a popular spot for locals and visitors.
J.Froelich
9 of 14 — Mt. Sequoyah Hike/Seq6.jpg
A number of tree snags are maintained for wildife to enjoy.
J.Froelich
10 of 14 — Mt. Sequoyah Hike/Seq3.jpg
Volunteer landscaper, Rick Wimpee, installs new rock work and maintains historic rock structures on Mt. Sequoyah campus.
J.Froelich
11 of 14 — Mt. Sequoyah Hike/Seq2.jpg
Freshly planted evergreens thrive in a bed in front of Parker Hall dormitory.
J.Froelich
12 of 14 — Mt. Sequoyah Hike/Seq11.jpg
Mt. Sequoyah Center executive director and volunteer landscaper, Rick Wimpee, stand in the north pavilion. The campus swimming pool in the distance, is being readied for summer campers.
J.Froelich
13 of 14 — WC sign.jpg
Washington County Historical Society sign posted at entrance of Mount Sequoyah.
J.Froelich
14 of 14 — Entry sign.jpg
Main Entrance to Mount Sequoyah invites the public to visit.
J. Froelich
Mount Sequoyah Center in east Fayetteville is preparing to celebrate a 100th anniversary. We explore the historic site's natural assets.