Time For Patio Performances

Hot weather means patio season is in full swing, which also means that outdoor opportunities for live music are also ramping up.

Thr., May 12



Joe Stamm Band at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $7 adv, $10 day of, 8 p.m.

Old Crow Medicine Show, Brittney Spencer at The Momentary (Bentonville) - $48, $20 for students, 7:30 p.m.

Jazz Jam at Roots HQ (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.

Roger Thomas at Fred's Hickory Inn (Bentonville) - 6:30 p.m.

Fri., May 13

Sat., May 14

Sun., May 15

Mon., May 16

Joseph Huber, Jordan Moyes at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15 adv, $20 day of, 8 p.m.

Tue., May 17

Sevendust at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $38.00, 7 p.m.

J Ray Davis at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.

Wed., May 18

Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.

Thr., May 19