© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ways to help Ukraine? CLICK HERE
OALitunes.png
Ozarks at Large Stories

Time For Patio Performances

Published May 12, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Tunes -Grove.png

Hot weather means patio season is in full swing, which also means that outdoor opportunities for live music are also ramping up.

Thr., May 12

  • Joe Stamm Band at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $7 adv, $10 day of, 8 p.m.
  • Old Crow Medicine Show, Brittney Spencer at The Momentary (Bentonville) - $48, $20 for students, 7:30 p.m.
  • Jazz Jam at Roots HQ (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
  • Roger Thomas at Fred's Hickory Inn (Bentonville) - 6:30 p.m.

Fri., May 13

Sat., May 14

Sun., May 15

Mon., May 16

  • Joseph Huber, Jordan Moyes at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15 adv, $20 day of, 8 p.m.

Tue., May 17

  • Sevendust at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $38.00, 7 p.m.
  • J Ray Davis at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.

Wed., May 18

  • Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.

Thr., May 19

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Talking TunesMusic
Stay Connected