Time For Patio Performances
Hot weather means patio season is in full swing, which also means that outdoor opportunities for live music are also ramping up.
Thr., May 12
- Joe Stamm Band at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $7 adv, $10 day of, 8 p.m.
- Old Crow Medicine Show, Brittney Spencer at The Momentary (Bentonville) - $48, $20 for students, 7:30 p.m.
- Jazz Jam at Roots HQ (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Roger Thomas at Fred's Hickory Inn (Bentonville) - 6:30 p.m.
Fri., May 13
- UltraSuede at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 6 p.m.
- Eli Young Band at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $30 adv, $33 day of, 9:30 p.m.
- Feats of Strength at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- King Cabbage Brass Band at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $15, $10 for students, 10 p.m.
- Black Label Society at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - start at $35, 7 p.m.
- JR Neal at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Daniel E. Johnson at JJ's Grill (Fayetteville) - 8:30 p.m.
- Patti Steel and Jeff Kearney at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 6 p.m.
- Will Saylor at Bike Rack Brewing (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- One Penny Shy at Fred's Hickory Inn (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Smokey and the Mirror, 3 Penny Acre, Ryan Pickop at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- Marcia Brady at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.
- Sebastien Bordeaux at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Pete and Dave at New Delhi Cafe (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
- Aces N Eights at JJ's (Fort Smith) - 8 p.m.
- Dylan Scott, Dylan Marlowe at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $35, 8 p.m.
- Jon Wolfe at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $15 adv, $18 day of, 7 p.m.
Sat., May 14
- Vintage Pistol at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Eureka Strings, Charlie Mellinger, 3 Pines at Prairie Street Live (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 4 p.m.
- The Odds at Mojo's East (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Michael Bewley at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Patti Steel, Jesse Daniel Edwards, Paige Van Horn at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - $5, 8 p.m.
- Frailstate, Lilac Cruise, Patient Eyes at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $10.00, 7 p.m.
- Will Saylor at Fred's Hickory Inn (Bentonville) - 6 p.m.
- Whiskey Myers, Shane Smith & the Saints, Goodbye June at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - start at $30, 6:30 p.m.
- Arkansauce, Rachel Ammons, Western Youth at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- The Damn Neighbors at JJ's (Bella Vista) - 5 p.m.
- Blew Reed and the Flatheads at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - , 7 p.m.
- Rebecca Jed at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
- Aaron Lewis, Joe Haydel at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $59, 8 p.m.
Sun., May 15
- Artosphere Festival Orchestra Garden Party at Crystal Bridges (Bentonville) - 12 p.m.
- RD Olson, Johnny Rawls at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- U of A Student Chamber Music Ensemble at City Auditorium (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Fozzy at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $25, 6:45 p.m
Mon., May 16
- Joseph Huber, Jordan Moyes at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15 adv, $20 day of, 8 p.m.
Tue., May 17
- Sevendust at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $38.00, 7 p.m.
- J Ray Davis at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
Wed., May 18
- Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.
Thr., May 19
- Jeremiah Griffin at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Mozart in the Museum at Crystal Bridges (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- LeAnn Rimes at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $59, 8 p.m.