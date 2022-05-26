No Musical Rest For the Holiday
The Memorial Day weekend offers many opportunities for live music throughout the region.
Thr., May 26
- Duane Stevens Band at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 8:30 p.m.
- Patti Steel at City Pump (Rogers) - 5 p.m.
Fri., May 27
- Uncrowned Kings at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 6 p.m.
- Modeling at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $12.00, 9:15 p.m.
- Bryan Copeland at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Mud Lung, TV Preacher, Dust Lord at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
- Project 1268 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Artosphere: An Evening of Strauss and Stravinsky - AFO Finale Concert at Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville) - start at $15, 8 p.m.
- Auralai at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 5 p.m.
- Jukeboxx at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - 6:30 p.m.
- Modern August at Fred's Hickory Inn (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Full House at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Cody Jinks, Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - start at $35, 6 p.m.
- Damn Duo at City Pump (Rogers) - 6 p.m.
- Dirty Flannel Shirt at JJ's (Rogers) - 8:30 p.m.
- Jacob McCoy at Creekside Taproom (Siloam Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Magnolia Brown at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.
- Patti Steel at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Korey McKelvy at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
Sat., May 28
- Ashtyn Barbaree at Fayetteville Public Library (Fayetteville) - 2 p.m.
- Shanghai Doom at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15 adv, $20 day of, 8:30 p.m.
- Marcia Brady at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- The Chores, Bootleg Royale, Turquoise Tiger at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $7.00, 7 p.m.
- Jonivan Jones at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- NWA Ascending Artists Showcase at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 8 p.m.
- Adam Faucett and the Spectral Class at Crystal Bridges (Bentonville) - $12, $10 for members, youths free, 7 p.m.
- Green Acres at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Ponder the Albatross at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
- Cody Nielsen at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Randall Shreve at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
- Carousel Orchestra at Ozark Folkways (Winslow) - $10, 6 p.m.
Sun., May 29
- Jeremiah Griffin's Itty-Bitty Big Jazz Band at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Tony Redman, Jeff Horton Band at Turnbow Park (Springdale) - 6:30 p.m.
- Pat Ryan Key at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 3 p.m.
Tue., May 31
- Jon Eldon and Bobby Lovelle at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
Wed., Jun. 1
- David Ramirez at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 8 p.m.
- Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.
Thr., Jun. 2
- Parker Millsap at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $18 adv, $20 day of, 8 p.m.
- Jeremiah Griffin at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Carver Commodore, Eddie Canyon at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 6:30 p.m.