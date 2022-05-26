© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

No Musical Rest For the Holiday

Published May 26, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT
Tunes -Grove.png

The Memorial Day weekend offers many opportunities for live music throughout the region.

Thr., May 26

  • Duane Stevens Band at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 8:30 p.m.
  • Patti Steel at City Pump (Rogers) - 5 p.m.

Fri., May 27

Sat., May 28

Sun., May 29

Tue., May 31

Wed., Jun. 1

  • David Ramirez at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 8 p.m.
  • Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.

Thr., Jun. 2

