No Musical Rest For the Holiday

The Memorial Day weekend offers many opportunities for live music throughout the region.

Thr., May 26



Duane Stevens Band at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 8:30 p.m.

Patti Steel at City Pump (Rogers) - 5 p.m.

Fri., May 27

Sat., May 28

Sun., May 29

Tue., May 31

Jon Eldon and Bobby Lovelle at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.

Wed., Jun. 1

David Ramirez at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 8 p.m.

Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.

Thr., Jun. 2